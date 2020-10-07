I am writing to endorse Bob Conley for the Kentucky Supreme Court, 7th District. His long tenure as a district and circuit judge would serve the commonwealth well on the Supreme Court bench. This experience will allow him to apply judicial wisdom hearing cases as he applies the law and the constitution.
As a retired deputy U.S. marshal serving in the federal courts in the western and eastern districts of Kentucky for 20 years, providing security and opening court, I have first-hand knowledge about the traits of a good judge. Judge Conley’s integrity and demeanor will be an asset to the Supreme Court.
As a native of Lawrence County and my wife of the Hall family of Wheelwright in Floyd County, we want to do what’s best for the people of eastern Kentucky. Please vote for The Honorable Bob Conley for the Kentucky Supreme Court on the November ballot.
Doug Spillman
Flatwoods
Does McConnell help
or hurt eastern Ky.?
In 2014, Mitch McConnell based his re-election campaign on his promise to end the “War on Coal” and bring back coal mining jobs. Since that time, the number of coal mining jobs has plummeted and Mitch has only provided limited support for eastern Kentucky.
After the election of Donald Trump in 2016, McConnell provided a huge tax cut for corporations and their wealthy stockholders. How much have the people of eastern Kentucky benefited from the huge tax cuts for corporations?
Mitch McConnell has repeatedly tried to repeal the Affordable Care Act over many years while promising a better health care plan to replace it while rejecting any improvements to the Affordable Care Act.
We have yet to see Mitch McConnell’s better health care plan. Shouldn’t we at least see his “better” health care plan, before we trust him to end support for pre-existing medical conditions and other health care protections?
McConnell wants to be re-elected based on all that he has done for Kentucky. McConnell has been in office for 36 years. According to the Census Bureau, the poverty rate in Kentucky was 16.5% in 1989 and was 16.3% in 2019. So over the last 30 years, the poverty rate in Kentucky has gone down 0.2% By the way, the poverty rate in the U.S. was only 10.5% in 2019. Perhaps McConnell could have done more for Kentucky?
McConnell's advertising says Amy McGrath is too liberal for Kentucky. McGrath was a Marines fighter pilot. One of the most difficult things to do in the world is to land a fighter jet on a carrier at night in stormy weather with 20- to 30-foot-high waves and high winds.
Fighter pilots believed in demanding standards because their lives depended on it. However, fighter pilots insisted that the standards be fair for everyone. Someone who met such demanding standards would help those deserving help and limit the ability of the undeserving to unfairly benefit from government assistance.
If your life in eastern Kentucky is significantly better because of McConnell, you should vote for him. If your life is not significantly better, you should at least look at McConnell’s record to see if he has really tried to improve your life. Also look at McGrath’s platform to see if eastern Kentucky can do better.
David O’Connell
Prospect