I would like to say congratulations to the Ashland Tomcats football team for winning their semifinals game on Friday night. You played a great game. Now, go get the big prize, bring home a state title for the first time in 30 years. Bring it home. From one Tomcat to another, once a Tomcat always a Tomcat.

Robert Rhodes

Flatwoods

 

Beware of socialism

Young people today need to be taught real history. When Lenin and his socialist government took over Russia, he confiscated guns, land and houses. Next he closed all churches. When Hitler took over Germany, he also confiscated guns and closed churches. Mao Tse-tung did the same in China when his socialist government overthrew the existing government. Castro and all of the other socialist leaders followed Lenin's lead.

Another thing all socialist countries have in common is not being able to feed, clothe or provide housing for their people. 

Every country that has gone from capitalism to socialism has failed. Someone has to pay for all of the giveaway programs. The government will tell you where to live, where to work and the government will decide who goes to college.

 

Michael W. Caudill

Ashland

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you