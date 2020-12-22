I would like to congratulate Coach Tony Love and the Ashland Tomcats on winning the state championship game. I’m proud of the boys who kept the tradition going. I’m proud to be a Tomcat alumnus, and I’m hoping I can get into coaching with the ’Cats sometime again. Congratulations from a former ’Cat to another. Once a Tomcat, always a Tomcat.
Robert Rhodes
Flatwoods
Taken from Trump by hypocrites
The presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump. Anyone who listens to Fox News should know that.
They had tons of witnesses, under sworn testimony, of ballot-stuffing and other corrupt practices. The only place you were going to hear that was on Fox News.
The liberal media, an arm of the Democratic National Committee, would never report it. This paper is part of the fake news liberal media and would not report it, either. What hypocrites you are!
CINO’s are a group of Christians in name only who voted for Joe Biden, even though they (the Democrats) believe in murder in the womb for any reason. The Dems also believe in the gay lifestyle which the good Lord says is an abomination.
Don’t tell me what a Christian you are when you vote for abortion and the gay lifestyle. God and Jesus know it’s wrong and say so in the Bible. How can you stand before God on Judgment Day when voting for things He says are a willing sin?
Teachers and their unions are another group that have lost their Christian way. The NEA and other unions support abortion on demand. Shame on you teachers if you call yourself a Christian.
The teachers unions are now saying they are essential workers and should be in the front line of receiving the COVID vaccine. They are not essential. “Essential” teachers would have been in the classroom, teaching our kids without fear of COVID. The percentage of kids spreading COVID is almost nil, according to the COVID experts. Schools should be open if teachers are essential.
Again, I say the Democrat Party and Joe Biden are godless, anti-Christians. The Democrat National Committee is anti-Christian. All Democrats in Washington take all their talking points from the DNC. If the DNC says abortion on demand is good, then all Democrats, even supposedly Christian ones, fall in line, forfeiting their very souls to the devil.
God forgives being wrong if you seek forgiveness. He is not likely to forgive blatant hypocrisy.
This paper’s motto is “news you can trust.” What a liar and hypocrite you are. The only conservative voice in The Daily Independent is in this section, “In Your View.” All else is what the Democrat Party tells you to print.
George Waugh
Ashland
Show Trump more respect
I have noticed that most of your reporters do not show the proper respect for our current president. They just call him Trump instead of President Trump. Yet, when referring to former vice president Biden, they say President-Elect Joe Biden.
Even if President Trump isn’t your favorite, he is still our president until Jan. 20, 2021. We all should show him respect.
It is no different than me calling your paper The Daily Independent as long as that is what you call it even though it is no longer a daily paper.
Robert Williams
Ashland