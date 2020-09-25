September is designated as Hunger Awareness Month as a reminder to view poverty from the eyes of those who are experiencing it daily.
Sixty-two percent of our guests live in generational poverty. With poverty levels higher than the state and the national average (19.3% Boyd County, 23% City of Ashland, and 16.5% Greenup County according to city data and welfare collection site) in the service area, the Ashland Community Kitchen and Pantry is an integral part of the continuum of care in the community in serving thousands of meals monthly.
Through the Boyd County Community Works program, the Community Kitchen has become an integral part of helping offenders complete their court-ordered community service hours. Recently, Patricia was ordered to complete 45 days with our agency. As she began to share her situation, I quickly realized that she was homeless and living in her car.
Daily, because of your support, we have fed her, worked with our Neighborhood agencies to provide clothing for her through the Dressing Room, showers through Clean Start and housing opportunities through CAReS. For less than a candy bar, we can provide a meal and hope to those in need. Your monthly gift helps keep us serving others.
Thank you for partnering with us as we help those who need an extra hand.
Serve well!
Dr. Desmond Barrett, Ed.D.
Executive Director, Ashland Community Kitchen
Praying for
California
California’s governor, Gavin Newsom, seems to have gone off the deep end with his banning of worship, including Bible studies and fellowship, in private homes.
Of course, he has no power or authority to dictate what folks do in the privacy of their own homes. So, Christians continue to have Bible studies and fellowship observing social distancing and masks in California.
I never thought America would reach a point in which singing and chanting would be unlawful as well as pay a stiff penalty or be criminally charged.
Meanwhile, the state of California is being devastated by fires in many areas. Heart-breaking! Billy Sunday once said that “temptation is the devil looking through a keyhole. Yielding is opening the door and inviting him in!” The last time Gov. Newsom appeared on the news, he was on one knee looking over the devastation of an area perhaps wondering how such a tragedy could happen. In my view, he might benefit by staying on his knees and praying for his state if he would allow it.
Now is a good time for the governor to reassess his strategy because nothing else seems to be working for him. And, we know that no one has power or authority over God. So, I will continue to pray for California and Gov. Newsom and hope he will not be offended in any way!
Kathleen Chamis
Ashland