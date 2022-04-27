Residents in Ashland and surrounding counties are always pleased to learn many students will be attending college after graduation.
It’s a big decision and, sometimes, especially in this day and age, economics factor in and that opportunity is not always enjoyed by some students. The news of Katelyn Walker’s music scholarship to Marshall University School of Music is one of many achievements that we should all celebrate as a community. And, my hope is that many other graduates receive scholarships as well.
A community that is supportive, positive and uplifting make a community what it should be and our aspirations for the success of each graduate should be everyone’s goal.
Katelyn has shown us what hard work, dedication and desire to succeed have yielded as she continues her violin music studies at Marshall University because when one graduate succeeds, we all succeed as a community. Good job, Katelyn! It comes as no surprise that you were awarded a scholarship. You are an inspiration to the next graduating class in 2023! Best of luck!
Kathleen Chamis
Ashland