Cattle farmers, like me, are dedicated to caring for our animals and the land every day of the year.
My family is the eighth generation to raise beef in Warren County and we have the largest herd of registered Angus cattle in Kentucky. The term “factory farming” is used a lot in headlines to describe larger scale agricultural production and this couldn’t be more misleading.
More than 90% of U.S. farms and ranches are family-owned. We’re one of those families that is working to provide you with high-quality protein. Managing the pastures and treating cattle with the upmost care is at the heart of what I do and is critical for my farm, and any farm to be profitable.
We’re regenerative farmers and our cattle grazing management practices accelerate the natural process of carbon storage in the soil which reduces the carbon footprint and improves the soil quality.
Healthy soil promotes forage growth, enabling diverse wildlife species to live together in harmony on our farm. Ducks, turkey, deer, doves and an abundance of other creatures thrive in the ecosystem we maintain on our farms.
Cattle are also amazing upcyclers, meaning they convert human inedible grass and grain byproducts into nutrient dense protein. We take great pride in knowing that we are providing our neighbors with high-quality protein in the most sustainable way possible.
Consumers should feel good about consuming beef, knowing it is produced on farms just like ours, by people just like us, all across America.
Joe Lowe
Smiths Grove