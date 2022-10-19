On Oct. 1, the Russell Senior Center had a rummage sale to raise money for the Neon, Kentucky, flood victims.

A lot of people were involved in making the sale a success.

I would like to thank the following:

• Everyone who donated items for the sale. It was amazing how many people brought in items.

• Everyone who came and shopped, as well as those who gave monetary donations.

• Everyone who helped in one way or another. I would like to mention all names, but I am afraid I would leave someone out.

Thank you all so much! 

We will be sending a check for $1,500 to the Fleming Neon Flood Relief Fund.

Ruth Hopkins

Russell Senior Center

