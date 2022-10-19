On Oct. 1, the Russell Senior Center had a rummage sale to raise money for the Neon, Kentucky, flood victims.
A lot of people were involved in making the sale a success.
I would like to thank the following:
• Everyone who donated items for the sale. It was amazing how many people brought in items.
• Everyone who came and shopped, as well as those who gave monetary donations.
• Everyone who helped in one way or another. I would like to mention all names, but I am afraid I would leave someone out.
Thank you all so much!
We will be sending a check for $1,500 to the Fleming Neon Flood Relief Fund.
Ruth Hopkins
Russell Senior Center