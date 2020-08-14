Some may ask who are these young white adults rioting and attacking police officers in some of the big cities? They are, to a large extent, the creation of our public institutions of higher learning. This fact is well-documented by professor John M. Ellis in His new book, “The Breakdown of Higher Education.”
According to Ellis, the near-riots and forceful suppression of conservative speech on campus is instigated by a radical leftist faculty and is “… a relatively superficial symptom of much larger problems.” He cites convincing evidence that the universities have secretly — and in violation of their own stated academic standards — shifted their mission from academic teaching and research to leftist political indoctrination. The result has been a fundamental degradation of academic standards especially in courses of study that he labeled “… Education for Citizenship.”
Ellis cites history courses as an example, stating in part “… American history as now taught on college campuses is largely distorted. ... Radicals routinely use decidedly modern standards to find fault with the very people who during earlier times led the way in development of those standards.”
He says, “… radicals attempt to blacken their country by cherry-picking of negatives,” thus falsifying history by failing to report the positives.
On campuses the only correct opinion is the “politically correct” one dictated by the radical professors. It has become oppressive and ought to be avoided by students if possible. The smart student will know what and who to avoid.
Ron Wallace
Russell
Bad experience
at flea market
A Brownsville indoor flea market is encouraging their customers not to wear COVID-19 masks. Eleven customers, three employees and two store owners were not wearing masks and stood about 2 feet apart in line and at the register. Two women were wearing masks. I expect it is a new business because its name and address is not posted outside.
I was appalled and that’s when everything immediately went wrong. I spoke out telling everybody that they were risking their lives and the lives of their families. I went on and on about it.
I was told if my mask was working then not to worry about it. I explained it didn’t work that way. I said my mask was protecting them and they were not protecting others.
I was told “I’m not sick.” I said, “How do you know?” and told them about the two-week incubation period.
Now here is the real heartbreak.
I was told that the Lord will take them when He is ready. I asked if they really thought Jesus wanted them to get COVID-19. Why did God give you a brain? Why not jump in front of a truck?
Then they started to put their hands on me and chest-bumping me. An older man grabbed my arm and tried to push me. I tried to get his hands off me yelling “Get your hands off me.” A gentleman pulled him off and said something about “you two not fighting.” Us two!? The elderly gentleman said something about being 65. I said, “So what? I am too.”
The owner and several others were chest-bumping me and pushing me as I told them to not touch me.
David Norman
Mammoth Cave