I am sorry but I cannot keep quiet any longer. When are the Kentucky Wildcats fans going to speak up? John Calipari is ruining Kentucky basketball history.
He brings in all these great players who can shoot but when he gets them, he cannot do anything with them.
Then they go to the NBA and shoot like crazy. That is what he does, is get them ready for the NBA, but that is not his job. He gets paid millions of dollars to win games for Kentucky, which he is not earning. No man is worth that kind of money.
When they played in the Bahamas, they looked great, but then he didn’t coach them. He sat in the stands and his assistants coached.
He is a great recruiter and I know he has done good things for our state but he cannot coach.
With the talent he has on these teams, we should be in the Final Four every year and also winning some championship games.
Calipari used to blame losses on the team because they were so young. Now he has veteran players and he says they have to learn to play together.
I say they need a coach.
All this team does is stay in the backcourt and pass the ball around until time runs out. Calipari cannot set up a play to get them to the basket.
I am still a fan of Kentucky and I will support them, win or lose.
Joan Howes
Flatwoods