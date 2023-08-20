As I looked at the pictures from the devastating fire in Hawaii, I thought of the Tribulation.
Although according to the Revelation, the Tribulation is going to be many more times worse than any fire, hurricane, earthquake or flood that we have seen to date. I don't know of any time in my life when each night the evening newscast usually begins with a terrible weather problem. These weather conditions have always been due to sin and the curse which followed. However, it appears they are occurring more often, and are more intense with more casualties.
I'm getting older, seemingly very fast, and many of my family members and friends are in Heaven, which makes me a little anxious to go myself at times. I've been truly blessed as I listen to a CD by the Booth Brothers entitled "Songs of Heaven and Hope."
The Bible says, "Christ in you, the hope of Glory." That indeed is the blessed hope that keeps us going, if we know the Lord.
Glenda Wellman Conn
Ashland