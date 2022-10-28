Here are reasons I think the voters should elect Tom Clay for Greenup County Judge-Executive on Nov. 8:
Tom Clay is fiscally conservative. In a time when Kentuckians need to be, he uses his own money wisely — never frivolous. Tom has managed large Kentucky state budgets before. He is no-nonsense but uses creativity to seek new ways to complete tasks. Tom’s past experience as the business manager of the Greenbo Lake State Park shows his inventiveness to find ways to complete beneficial projects.
For instance, 20 years ago, Tom was interested in increasing the bass population in Greenbo for which there was no state budget. He called up people he knew in the county and asked them to bring their used Christmas trees to the lake. Tom put all the dead trees in the lake for years to use as a fish habitat. Today, the bass population in Greenbo is sustained.
Our parents, Soc and Wanda Clay, encouraged college. At 18, get a job or go to school … for us, it was to get jobs and go to Morehead State.
Tom completed his government degree in four years, while working and marrying the beautiful Robin Douglas (educator, Russell High) from Flatwoods. Thirty years later, he retired from the state of Kentucky after working in various locations.
Energy — I don’t know where to begin. Mom always said that Tom was “hyper.” He laughs. He makes jokes and friends easily. Tom has never met a stranger and is about as approachable as any person you will ever meet.
Tom Clay could be the boost Greenup County needs to connect us to one another.
There were no jobs for me to work in Greenup when I left Morehead. I can guarantee you this: Tom Clay will use his energy to make sure you and your children have a shot at a decent job and lifestyle right here at home. You all know Tom. I ask for your support and, most of all, vote Tom Clay all the way.
Carla Piening
Fern Hollow/Walton