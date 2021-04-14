My thoughts on the Raceland Community Center are that the funds should be handled through the City of Raceland. Not one penny comes into the city for the Community Center, but the city pays all of the utilities and repairs to the building including two new air conditioning units at a cost of $2,800.
My goal since Day 1 is that it is brought back under the city’s control to be operated in a legal and transparent fashion and to truly benefit the senior citizens of Raceland.
Mayor Talmadge McPeek
Raceland