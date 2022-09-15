I have been meaning to write this letter for a long time. I am so “proud” for the way downtown Ashland looks — the beautiful flowers, murals, freshly painted buildings and clean streets and buildings.
I know there is a lot of work that goes into this “pristine look” of downtown.
I would like to give a personal “thank you” for everyone who contributes.
I want to thank the city of Ashland for the gorgeous appearance of Central Park. The grounds, fountain and playgrounds are all well-maintained.
Thank you to all city employees, fire department, police department, garbage collectors and any city employee I have left out for their hard work.
I proudly show with “pride” my out-of-town friends and relatives “beautiful downtown Ashland!”
Dick Wheeler
Ashland