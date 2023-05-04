Cinco de Mayo is celebrated May 5 and is a holiday recognized when the Mexican army claimed victory over France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War on May 5, 1862.
After defeating the Spaniards in 1821 and losing the Mexican American War in 1848, Mexico came into conflict with France. President Benito Juarez was able to round up 2,000 loyal men for the cause and sent them to Puebla.
Despite being outnumbered, the Mexican soldiers were able to hold off the French until evening and eventually came out victorious. Juarez later declared May 5 a national holiday once his presidency resumed.
In Puebla, Cinco de Mayo is celebrated with speeches, parades and reenactment of the 1862 battle.
"Margaritas" became synonymous with Cinco de Mayo. The holiday includes Mexican cuisine, wearing sombreros (hats) and other garb. Today, many Mexicans do the same thing.
Americans like to celebrate anything and everything and Cinco de Mayo is no exception. I would always look forward to Cinco de Mayo as my Mexican girlfriend would always take me to a Mexican restaurant and we would celebrate, maybe not with Margaritas, but with Pepsi and a delicious Mexican cuisine. So for those partygoers, it's time for Cinco de Mayo and for adding a few pounds around the waistline. Gusta!
Kathy Chamis
Ashland