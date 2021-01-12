Last Wednesday, I was overwhelmed with what I witnessed at the U.S. Capitol.
For years I have watched local governmental officials, churchgoers, friends and residents support false information, refuse to wear masks, mock those who do, and make crude comments such as “Joe and his ho.”
I have watched for months as Donald J. Trump radicalized his base, claiming if he wins the election it is fair, but if he loses it will have been rigged.
The event at the U.S. Capitol was a massive assault on democracy on a day designated to announce the winner of the 2020 election — certified by all 50 states, and its validity recognized by the United States judiciary.
I watched as DJT, his family, and Rudy Giuliani attended a rally, fueled rage with false rhetoric, and incited a riot.
I watched Americans lead an assault on the U.S. Capitol overpowering law enforcement. Windows were shattered. The American flag was replaced with Trump. Men urinated in the hallways. Private property was ransacked. American legislators feared for their lives. Americans died. All that represented character, honor and dignity was destroyed.
On Friday, headlines of the local newspaper read, “Locals in D.C. claim Trump supporters had mostly peaceful intent.”
There was no “peaceful intent;” and it was not a “good time.” it encouraged a siege of the U.S. Capitol for “trial by combat” as instructed by Giuliani.
Sadly, after breaching the Capitol, people continue to raise their voices in praise of DJT. They do so while they, their friends and members of their families suffer from COVID-19, and some have died. False rhetoric continues, social media promotes blatant lies, conspiracy theories rage, and new sites lead the way.
My flag has 50 stars and 13 stripes.
Candy Messer
Catlettsburg