It’s hard to believe the Fourth of July is here.
It’s typically celebrated with concerts, cookouts, swimming and fireworks.
Every day I raise my flag and realize how very blessed I am to live in the “land of the free.”
Every day, I hear the sound of a bird chirping. Others, to the sound of bombs, every day.
Every day, I am blessed to have three meals. War has caused famine.
Every day, on my knees I thank God for all the blessings of the day. And every day, I pray God keep over the Armed Forces in the “palm of His hand!” And every day, I remember we are “one nation under God” because of our Armed Forces fighting for our freedom so we don’t have to.
Every day, I pray “God bless America.” Yes, every day. I never miss a day.
Kathy Chamis
Ashland