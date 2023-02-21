Do eastern Kentuckians know their history? Many of us may not be well-informed about Black history in our region, in particular, which is why Black History Month is so important to the Kentucky People’s Union and to all of us as a community.
Black history in Appalachia and the South is full of stories of resistance and change: for example, in 1947, Black and white Louisville employees of the International Harvester protested together and successfully pressured their company into paying them wages equal to those of employees from other regions.
There are many more stories than this; to learn more, check out "Good Trouble: A Black History Month Celebration," hosted by Ashland for Change and taking place at The Mill AKY on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Join Kentucky People’s Union and other local organizations this Saturday!
Taylor McIntyre
Ashland