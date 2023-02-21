Ashland, KY (41101)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low near 40F. N winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low near 40F. N winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.