You recently printed a political cartoon portraying Marjorie Taylor Greene as being thrown in the trash.
Then you printed another cartoon portraying Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as voting on cases according to the wishes of his wife.
These cartoons are in very poor taste. Furthermore, the majority of newspapers unfairly portray conservative personalities. They are very fond of ignoring missteps of liberal personalities. Please stop contributing to the ugly and disrespectful behavior of our society.
Sally Jarvis
Ashland