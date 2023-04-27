It has been said that adversity leaves one "bitter" or "better." COVID-19 has affected everyone in many ways. But, COVID-19 has also left people with more compassion and thoughtfulness within the community; even more than before the pandemic.
Last week, on my way to a local grocery store, someone went out of their way to get me a grocery cart. And, later that day, someone at fast food restaurant paid for my order. When I came home, I found my lawn had been mowed with no bill, no name and I still have no idea who mowed it.
I came home and found a package on my porch from someone who treated me to a best seller Christian book. And, if that was not enough, when I settled in to complete my Bible college homework, I received a few texts with "heart" emojis. On a scale of 1 to 10, the day scored a 10!
Thank you to whoever you are for the little things in life that make a big difference. Many lives were lost due to the pandemic, but those of us who remain need to be reminded that we are here to "love one another." Maybe that was the life lesson of COVID- 19.
Kathy Chamis
Ashland