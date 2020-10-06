This past Saturday, the Soc & Sam Sandy Run paddled for the ninth year. This year saw 17 boaters from places like Hurricane, West Virginia, and Frankfort. This event could not happen with out the help of Paul Verespy, Nancy Jo and Steven Heineman, Kent Bentley, Soc Clay, Sam Piatt and of course our wonderful paddlers who leave wake on the Little Sandy River. I encourage all, during this time, to discover the great outdoors. Be safe and pick up the trash; we all live down stream.
Tom Clay (President, Kentucky Outdoor Press Association)
Flatwoods
Davis put in her place
With Monday’s Supreme Court ruling (NBC News: Supreme Court rejects appeal from county clerk who refused to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples) Kim Davis can now retire to her life of Christian martyrdom while, no doubt, perusing her agenda of making sure the entire country — Right Wing Fundamentalist Christian or not — lives by her rules.
Of course, one suspects that Davis could have found work quietly while maintaining her “sincerely held beliefs.” But it is clear now that that never was her deal. In the Age of Mano a Mano McConnell/Trumpism, score one for the rational Justices (not named Thomas or Alito) who put a halt to her self pity.
Calm down, Christians. If you don’t want an abortion, don’t get one. If you don’t want to marry someone of the same sex, don’t. If you work for the government, just like if you work for Hobby Lobby, you play by the boss’s rules — or quit. Those of us fed up to our eyeballs having the ever-paranoid, ever-angry, ever-martyred Christian Right get to celebrate, if no more than just one day, Kim Davis and her ilk being put in their place.
Randal McChesney
Bellevue, Washington