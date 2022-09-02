Labor Day weekend traditionally marks the unofficial end of summer, and the fall campaign season starts in earnest. The turn from summer sunshine to shining the light on candidates running for office is a time I dread because of all the negative back-and-forth that seems to happen.
But at last, I find hope. Even in the discouraging times because of who (the northeastern region of Kentucky) has been. Recently I have been reading local author Dale Queen's "Historical Gems of the River Cities."
In this instructive historical overview of our region, I see the continuity of community leaders (elected and otherwise) who have strived to make a valuable contribution to the area.
While Professor Queen takes the reader back 100 years or more in his writing, his work highlights the progress that each subsequent generation of leaders accomplished while doing their best to represent the region's people.
When I drive through the county and within the cities/communities that lay within her boundaries, I see a transportation system that is first class — a burgeoning reinvention of the commercial district.
Fine churches dedicated to sharing Jesus.
School districts preparing our community leaders of tomorrow.
Social service clubs giving back to the community from a place of appreciation.
And community leaders and county/city/school district employees doing their best each day to represent each of us well.
While I might not always agree with every decision they make or like how they handle a thorny issue, I am thankful for these men and women who have given up their privacy to help their fellow neighbors.
So as summer turns into the fall campaign season, let's hope we (the voters) remember the good and not look for the worst during the campaign season. Come Nov. 9, the day after the election, if your candidate wins or loses, we need the elected official to get right to work helping our region become who the next generation needs us to be.
Dr. Desmond Barrett
Ashland