Kentucky voters, you have a powerful role in the future of our country now that Mitch McConnell is running for reelection. As leader of the majority, he has manipulated the Senate’s rules to get things done or keep them from happening.
Most recently, his rush to fill the vacant Supreme Court seat during an election will affect the judicial system for decades to come. He is denying the Senate time for thorough hearings, but he won’t schedule deliberations on bills passed by the House months ago on issues that affect your personal lives.
Affordable health care — including costs for people with preexisting conditions, drug costs and protection of Medicare — is on hold. Measures to ensure money in your pocket as we battle the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are stalled.
Your fellow Americans share these threats to our physical and economic well-being. That is why I am begging you to vote Mitch McConnell out of office. We need a senator who will work for the people rather than for giant corporations. Replace McConnell with Amy McGrath, a public servant who promises to serve your interests above personal gain and party loyalty.
Sylvia Weber
New York