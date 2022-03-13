Expansionism is a concept as old as man’s presence on the planet. As a Biblicist, the word of God is my first source of truth. As such let me remind the reader of the instructions given to our first parents i.e., Genesis 1:28: “Then God blessed them, and God said to them, “Be fruitful and multiply; fill the earth and subdue it; have dominion over the fish of the sea, over the birds of the air, and over every living thing that moves on the earth.”
Both in history and in the Bible, there are examples of expansionism, some of which were sanctioned by God and those that were not. The earliest example of expansionism sanctioned by God is to be found in Ge. Chapter 12. It involves God giving an area of land to Abraham and his descendants that was already occupied by a group of people collectively called the Canaanites (12:6). By the end of the book, Abraham’s descendants will be found to be living in Egypt, one of the earliest peoples whose goal was to be expansionist in principle and behavior, behavior for which God would approximately 400 years later decimate its people, land and army.
Other examples of ungodly expansionism include the Assyrians, Babylonians, Medes, Persians, Greeks and Romans. The history of these people and their policies can be verified both secularly and Biblically.
A cursory observation of the last 2,000 years gives ample evidence of man’s innate desire to conquer and subjugate peoples and lands not their own i.e., “the bounds of their habitation.” God takes special notice when the governments of the world impact His covenant people in a negative way. History is replete with the state or state churches persecuting both Jews and Christians unto death and those nations have suffered greatly because of their inhumane treatment of God’s people.
What we are witnessing today is just another example of narcissistic behavior by a vertically challenged dictator who will himself experience the same fate as that of his predecessors. In a world gone mad, the Christian needs to maintain his or her identity in the family of God and be reminded that our Father has called us to be both salt and light in a dark and decaying world. Our hope is in our coming Redeemer, not in any governmental individual, irrespective of their rank or party affiliation.
Manfred Langer
South Point