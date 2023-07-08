In the July 1-2 edition of The Daily Independent, we read a letter from Ms. Morrison on her son being bullied in school. We all know that bullying is a universal problem in schools but in this day and age it seems to be getting worse. I am not sure if homeschooling was an option for her son, but today homeschooling is up 144% and still on the rise.
We have private, Christian, STEM, charter and magnet schools today with excellent results — not only educational but including the physical, spiritual and emotional well-being of a child.
Many parents are proactive today in their child's educational experience and I am sure Ms. Morrison was too. Why these events occurred, I am not sure, although I do know they were very cruel. Her story is the story of many parents.
I pray her son is doing well and that he is with loved ones today. He was fortunate.
Some children who are bullied do not live to talk about it. Her letter was a good reminder that we should never “forget to remember” what can happen in school and make the necessary changes as needed. Prayers for all our school children, whatever educational experience they choose.
Kathy Chamis
Ashland