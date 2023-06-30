In the 17 years since my son graduated, I had hoped and prayed things had changed in the schools as far as bullying others went. After reading a recent article, I've seen very little has, as far as defending the child that is different in any way.
My son has always been a gentle giant with learning disabilities. Like any child, he just wanted friends and others to play with. Yet he came home the first day of school asking me what a queer was. He had been called that and other names on both the playground and in class because "he was different.” No adult or child defended him. That was my introduction into 12 years of fighting the principal, school board, etc.
No matter what happened it was either his fault, both bully and victim's fault or "it didn't happen.” Try having a child in second grade that says he wanted to kill himself because no one liked him then begins repeating all the names he's been called. He thinks he must be that because so many say it and no one tries to stop it.
By middle school he was being threatened physically and was even kicked upside the head in front of a teacher. His ear was bleeding. Yet the principal gave him a Kleenex and told him to go to the next class. The principal claimed it happened as the bell to leave went off. When I found out the truth from several who witnessed it, I told the principal if anything happened again I'd sue him personally. Funny how the physical harm stopped until high school. That proves it could have been stopped sooner if they had cared.
The Ashland school board claims each one has a child in the school system. What I'd like to know is when was the last time they asked their child/children if they ever noticed someone being bullied in school and asked them why. The only understanding I got was from parents going through the same thing, and there were quite a few.
I'm not saying I completely agree with SB 150. But something has to be done to protect the children that are different in whatever way they may be. The adults have to care more about what's really going on than just to make a new ineffective law. My son had a classmate who bullied him and looked him up almost 10 years later to apologize to him as an adult for the years of torment in school. He's never heard they were sorry from an adult that allowed it.
Sylvia McClelland-Morrison
Ashland