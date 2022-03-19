The other day I found myself in the attic trying to locate a noteworthy article from some old Portsmouth Daily Times newspapers. I came across Jay Brushart's column.
He was the city editor then and was, as some would say, “a walking encyclopedia.” He actually read the dictionary for a hobby. His wife, a German-American, was an X-ray technician and they had two lovely girls who did very well in life.
Jay loved the newsroom and could be found writing his column late in the evening or very early in the morning. He was a devoted employee. He never complained. He was a devoted cradle Catholic and graduated from St. Joseph's in Ironton.
His fun get-togethers included friends from the church; a very community minded group of folks. But, what impressed our family most about Jay was his caring heart.
During the nasty Portsmouth Daily Times strike, Jay could be seen assembling our two son's piggyback stroller and asking my husband if he needed any kind of help during the strike. His compassion was second to none. As life returned to normal, we moved to Ashland to open Jolly Pirate Donut Shop.where my husband remained one year
before returning back to his love, journalism, thanks to Jay Brushart.
Jay never mentioned he was a cradle Catholic Christian and a devoted Catholic.
People just knew and even with health problems he could be seen in the newsroom to make sure everything was running smoothly. His loyalty was beyond reproach.;a rare characteristic in a "give me an easy job that pays lots of money" attitude so prevalent in our society today.
As I put the pile of old papers away that were stored in a box in the attic, I realized good journalists are hard to find, but when you find one, you'll know for sure because they will not tell you they are. And, good cradle Catholics may be hard to find, but you'll spot one when you see one because they will be the last to tell you so.
I think of Jay and my late husband, Chris, often, now both in heaven and I'd like to think, as good longtime buddies, they are sharing a cup of coffee asking each other, "What on earth has happened to the world we once knew?”
Thanks for the good example you set for many, Jay.
Kathleen Chamis
Ashland