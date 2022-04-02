Last week’s Supreme Court Confirmation hearings for nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson showed she is blessed with a keen intellect, humility, patience, truthfulness, honesty and all-inclusive good character.
I trust her far more than I trust Republican Senators Lindsay Graham, Ted Cruz, Tom Cotton and Josh Hawley. Their weird questions for Judge Jackson were meant to denigrate her, rattle her, appeal to their white racist Republican base.
The Supreme Court and America will be much better with Jackson on it. She has proven she is more than qualified and fit to be an Associate Justice.
Paul L. Whiteley Sr.
Louisville