The Three R’s (reading, ’riting, ’rithmetic), have been cast away like worn-out shoes by bureaucratic educators and profit-motivated advocators of the latest technological gimmicks that promise quick and easier ways to the honor roll.
K-12 children pay dearly for the quick and easier ways when they reach adulthood. School districts produce unwitting victims by the score every school year, not children with firm grasps of the Three R’s, which constitute a rock-hard foundation for all other facets of learning and job training.
In America, taxpayers pay $12,000 per student per school year, which is twice the amount that taxpayers pay in other developed nations. Yet, student achievement in America is 38 nations down from the student achievers in the top nation (China).
Innovation, reinvention and any changes that negatively impact the Three R’s should be barred from discussion in board rooms if genuine learning is the goal for every child. The Fire Model (Frame Work of Innovation for Reinventing Education) is a typical example, and a proud feature of the Eminence Independent Schools in Henry County. That pretentious acronym has no relationship with genuine learning. Such flawed goals and equivalent acronyms have reached the pandemic level in K-12 America.
The principles of teaching and learning have not changed an iota since Plato opened his Academy in Athens more than 400 years before the birth of Jesus Christ. Instead of futile attempts to reinvent the wheel, educators — especially bureaucratic educators — would be better advised to go out to the various landfills and dig up those precious principles. Innocent children, who must depend on adults for sensible decisions, would benefit immensely from the diggings.
Shafter Bailey
Lexington