This is in response to Ray Allen’s letter on June 2 about not seeing any bluebirds since the ice storm. That day, we were driving down Westview Street in Westwood and saw a bluebird fly up from beside the road and into a tree. We have also seen a couple outside our kitchen window.
We have always had them in our yard, but never had any luck getting them to nest. We put up the houses facing the right direction, the right dimensions, the right height, all the specifications. They would come and set up but in the end the sparrows would take over the nest. I hope they make a comeback; I think they are beautiful.
Rod & Nancy Turnmyre
Ashland
Who is truly deserving?
I recently came across an old photograph of the well-respected Republican Senator, John Sherman Cooper, sitting on the steps of the old Booker T. Washington school in Ashland. The image captured a productive conversation between the senator and his late contemporary, Ashland’s cherished professor R.W. Ross.
I believe, despite the limitations of 20th Century technology, that conservatives in Cooper’s time were more than adept at representing our communities with grace and dignity. Not so today. There's certainly nothing wrong with being conservative — I have some reservations about “woke” culture myself — and thoughtful politicians, as well as thoughtful citizens, should develop reasoned positions. But with chronically ingrained problems continuing to plague eastern Kentucky, it doesn’t help when our national representatives come across as toady, profit-motivated, obstructionist, snide and silly science-denying opportunists.
When we go to the polls, we need to consider how legitimate economic investors view us when our congressional hacks insist on backing themselves into corners simply by being unable to keep their mouths shut. Moreover, their visuals are as important as what they say. Today's big screens certainly don’t flatter the persona of petulant, spoiled brats spewing indignities at doctors while flaunting overprocessed man-perms. Really? How about directing some of that make-believe rage at recovering the $15 million in public funds squandered on a non-existent aluminum plant?
When our nation willingly funnels an inordinate amount of financial assistance to help suffering areas such as ours, our public servants should graciously consider the needs of exhausted, depleted communities and give due consideration to their words, actions and congressional votes. It's time to really unmask those who don't deserve the voting public’s support.
Ned Lemon
Ashland