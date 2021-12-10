Blue laws came to America with the first colonists and they restricted almost every activity on Sunday, the Sabbath. They outlawed everything from hunting on Sunday to selling any type of good. Some colonists prohibited dancing and loud laughing.
“Blue Laws,” also known as “Sunday Laws,” originally applied to laws supposedly enacted by the Puritans in the 17th Century. They regulated moral behavior, especially what people must not do on the Sabbath and harsh punishment for offenders. The laws regulated the sale and consumption of alcohol and today some remnants of “Sunday law” survived into the 21th Century.
I wondered why these laws were called “Blue Laws?” With no obvious explanation at hand, I learned that these laws were originally printed on blue paper or bound in books with blue covers. Although these laws were clearly based on Christian beliefs, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that they do not violate the First Amendment Establishment Clause.
But some laws that ban the selling of alcohol on Sunday remain enforced today in various states.
I remember very vividly all stores were closed on Sunday while growing up in Lakewood, Ohio, but I never really understood why they were called “blue” laws or how they originated in the first place.
Now, I know.
In my view, the quiet Sundays gave us an opportunity for our “soul to catch up with our body.” And, now more than ever, that just may be the remedy for many in our upside-down world as it is today.
Maybe not.
Kathleen Chamis
Ashland