So good to hear the announcement that our very own Kentucky Power Company will not after all be acquired by Liberty Power from the far away state of New York.
We realize the local (and large) utility power provider with our namesake has suffered hard times with the downturn of the coal and steel industry.
Ultimately, it was the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission that challenged the sale (after our own Kentucky Public Service Commission initially approved it?).
The power companies could not prove the stable electric rates we’re used to having would continue if the merger was approved. Had to do with wholesale power buying.
Liberty Power would not be able to benefit from cheaper wholesale rate and buying power off the grid like the seven-state AEP family of companies has been doing for years. You’d think the smart folks at each power company would have realized that up front.
Our region is full of strong, hardy, industrious people. Together we will help Kentucky Power recover and reinvent itself. This is a big win for eastern Kentucky.
Kentucky Power proves a significant number of good high-paying jobs in our region. With this decision, the executive management of this company will stay here — decisions not made by people from the state of New York.
My hope now is Kentucky Power will keep its corporate office right here in downtown Ashland.
Paul Amburgey
Ashland