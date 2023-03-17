Big trouble for America
I personally would like to know, who is satisfied with the direction of America? The present administration does nothing but appoint unqualified candidates for every position. Just think about all the people in Biden’s administration and not one of them had any previous experience in their positions. And now Biden has appointed a person to head the FAA that knows absolutely no knowledge of planes — unbelievable.
In Biden’s hast to have a diversified cabinet, he is appointing people who have no prior knowledge of how to do the job. This by anyone’s standard is a receipt for disaster as we are witnessing right in front of us.
Galen Vallance
Ashland