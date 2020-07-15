When reading your article about the work done behind the floodwall in Catlettsburg, I just wanted to make a few comments.
My wife and I drove behind the wall the other day and we were amazed at what was done — a beautiful view of three states can be seen. Put some picnic tables in and it will be a great park. Kudos to the people that were involved.
Bill Marushi
Catlettsburg
Want truth? Go
to the Bible
There are many erroneous statements in your July 8 article entitled “Nothing evil about it.” The article references the Bible, God, Abrahamic religions and Christians. It presents witchcraft as an acceptable practice that results in good acts of love and wisdom. The article is based on hearsay and certainly not biblically researched.
Just because witchcraft is “as old as the age of time” does not mean that it is acceptable. As a Christian, I will stand on what the Bible says, believing that it is the word of God. The Bible consists of 66 books and tells the story of creation, the downfall of mankind and God’s plan of salvation through His son, Jesus. Jesus lived a perfect life, died on the cross at Calvary, and rose again so that whosoever believes on him shall not perish but have everlasting life.
Abomination is sin (Deuteronomy 18:10-12). Witchcraft is sin (2 Samuel 16:23). In the New Testament, witchcraft is listed as “works of the flesh” along with many others, including murder (Galatians 5:19-21) and ends with the phrase “those who live like this will not inherit the kingdom of God.”
In Acts 16, the apostle Paul was arrested and thrown into jail because he (in the name of Jesus) cast out a spirit of divination (witchcraft).
The article states that “in the Bible, God said the power is within all of us.” Again, the apostle Paul in Romans 7:23 says “But there is another power within me that is at war with my mind. This power makes me a slave to the sin that is still within me. For the Christian, it is power of God (Ephesians 3:20), Christ’s mighty power (Colossians 1:29) and the power of the Holy Spirit (2 Timothy 1:14) that lives and works within us.
There are too many other erroneous statements to address in this forum. Just because something is stated in an article does not mean that it is true. For the truth, read your Bible.
David Huffman
Flatwoods