President Biden’s conduct leaves me wondering why the appointed leaders in the Department of Justice have not arrested him for his violations of the U.S. Constitution.
Since the day he swore “to preserve, protect and defend” our Constitution, 3.7 million illegal immigrants have crossed our southern border, and each crossing violated Title 8 of the U.S. Code.
His mollycoddling of China, and his unsuccessful attempt to get oil-producing nations in the Middle East to solve the oil shortage in America — which he created his first day in the Oval Office — adds punitive considerations to his brazen derelictions of sworn duty.
For example, Biden remained silent as a Chinese reconnaissance balloon floated across America, gathering the targeting data of our military bases. He waited until it was over deep water before he ordered it destroyed; thus, creating an inconclusive outcome. Here is a timely suggestion for the FBI: Examine the First Family’s net worth for million-dollar increases since China floated its balloon across America.
Moreover, did the Chinese balloon instill the courage in Putin that destroyed our $50 million drone and arrested an American reporter, or were they just coincidental?
Shafter Bailey
Lexington