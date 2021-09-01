On Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, The Daily Independent ran another letter to the editor from Glenda Wellman Conn. Instead of religion, this time, we were “graced” with a political opinion stating that President Biden is entirely responsible for the “debacle” (as she called it) surrounding our withdrawal from Afghanistan. Note that, we have evacuated nearly 150,000 U.S. citizens, Afghan allies, international partners and their families in less than 14 days — a near-miracle of logistics and professionalism.
Yes, this wasn’t the outcome we hoped for but that’s a debacle that will make military and diplomatic history. With all of her Middle East experience, Ms. Conn cites the self-credentialed strategist Glenn Beck to support her inaccurate knowledge of the situation in Afghanistan.
She then goes on to blame President Biden for Covid’s second coming, which is infinitely more the responsibility of the vaccine skeptics and anti-vaxxers, as Dr. Fauci and Biden administration officials predicted.
So tell us, Ms. Conn, what is your plan? How would you have gotten us out of Afghanistan? Hint: the answer was not to start sooner!
I suppose you think if Trump were still our president, he would have done it without a casualty? Trump was the one who agreed a date certain for our withdrawal with the Taliban when he met with them in May of 2020. He agreed with the Taliban to exclude the Afghan government from those discussions, making any planning for a transition of governance impossible. Trump didn’t get anything out of the meeting with the Taliban, but his acceptance of the Taliban’s demands put the U.S. wrong-footed when our withdrawal began.
Withdrawal is the most difficult maneuver in warfare and an almost unavoidably messy way to end a war. Trump had four years to end a $3 million-a-day war to the U.S. taxpayer; if Trump was so successful, why couldn’t he get the job done several years sooner?
The only thing Trump did for the American people was to encourage an insurrection at our U.S. Capitol after he had lost a free and fair election. The minions that blindly follow Trump want to take my freedom and right to vote away. They want to kill democracy and install a dictator. Instead of followers of Christ, they follow Trump.
Jolene Thompson
Ashland