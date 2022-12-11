Sam Brinton … probably very few people know the name. You won't hear of them on ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN or PBS. The nonbinary Biden official is an alleged thief and is an employee of the United States Department of Energy.
As far as I know, they have not been fired (they have been put on leave). They have been charged with stealing expensive luggage at airports. It’s Brinton’s second alleged theft.
These are the kind of people the Biden administration is paying with our tax dollars. This is the most vile administration in my lifetime. If anything is evil or immoral, they will promote it. May God have mercy on our nation.
Glenda Wellman Conn
Ashland