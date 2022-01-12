President Joe Biden won the 2020 election fair and square and has done a good job in his first year. He is a decent person and is qualified to be president.
Indecent Donald Trump was unfit to be president. His presidency was so bizarre; every day was chaotic.
Trump’s inciting the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection should disqualify him from ever running again for a public office. There is no defense for him.
Why would anyone, especially those who claim to follow Jesus, want “Big Lie” Trump to be president again?
Paul L. Whiteley Sr.
Louisville