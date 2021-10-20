President Biden and company have been in office for nine months. What damage they have done in such a short amount of time. The President has mandated COVID vaccines, which have forced essential workers from their jobs.
And what suddenly happened to all those illegal immigrants who had been living under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas? I suspect Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas dispersed most of these unvaccinated people throughout our country. The border is wide open.
Biden’s Attorney General is directing his FBI to use its authority against parents protesting at school board meetings. A father labeled a “domestic terrorist” was arrested at a school board meeting in Virginia. This so-called “domestic terrorist” was attempting to alert the school board about his daughter being raped in the girls’ restroom by a boy dressed in a skirt. This is predictable behavior when boys are allowed to enter girls’ restrooms.
Treasury Secretary Yellen wants the IRS snooping into our personal banking transactions. This is clearly an invasion of our privacy.
Inflation under President Biden is affecting everyone. Prices have increased this year on gasoline, groceries, utilities and many more items. But I am comforted by the Psalmist: "I have been young and now am old; yet, I have not seen the righteous forsaken nor his descendants begging bread." (Psalm 37:25)
Someone suggested Joe Biden wanted to check “Be President” off his bucket list. We continue to suffer the consequences; and God help us — we have about three years and three months remaining of his term.
Glenda Wellman Conn
Ashland