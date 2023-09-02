I've often wondered why we put pumpkins outside our home for Halloween, so I did a little research.
In Ireland, people started to carve demonic faces out of turnips to frighten away Jack's wandering soul. When Irish immigrants moved to the U.S. they began carving jack-o-lanterns from pumpkins. Originally, the scary faces were designed to keep evil spirits away. Today, they are used as decoration.
The pumpkin is a symbol of abundance, prosperity and good fortune, and it is associated with the harvest season. The pumpkin's ability to produce so much food from a single seed is a testament to its importance as a food source of abundance.
In the Bible, the blood of Jesus washes away our sins. A pumpkin has an inside and an outside. So, God not only washes us clean from the outside from our sin and in so doing washes us clean and made new from the inside.
Pumpkin carving was always a fun tradition in our home and while we really did not know the significance of the pumpkin, it was part of the autumn season. In my view, tradition is good especially if there is a hidden Biblical truth behind it.
Kathy Chamis
Ashland