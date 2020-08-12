I read that states are already mailing out ballots for the upcoming election. What I am wondering is how can any ballots be mailed without either party having their convention to officially name the president and vice president candidates.
I have used absentee ballots in the past when I was traveling because of work, however I disagree with mass mailing of ballots. I have read that thousands of people received more than one stimulus check for different reasons, including moving. I also read where more than a million dead people received stimulus checks. In some of the states that used mail-in voting in the primary election, the time it took to count the votes was far too long and it left room for foul play.
Instead of closing places to vote like Kentucky did this year, open more places to vote. This way we would have smaller crowds and the disabled and the elderly (like myself) would not have to stand as long. It’s very asinine for the governor to close down voting locations; we should have opened more voting locations, not close Boyd County down to one location until the sheriff requested two more. I also have one question on the mail-in ballots: How do you show your ID, which is required in Kentucky? I believe mass mail-in ballots are a way to rig an election outcome.
Michael W. Caudill
Ashland
Putting trust
in McGrath
In the three and a half decades that Mitch McConnell has been in the Senate, he has contributed two signature qualities to his tenure: gridlock and obstruction. These have had profound consequences on the quality of life in Kentucky, including his stymieing of innovation in energy and his near-daily swipes at affordable health care.
The current pandemic and economic crisis reveal the consequences of mismanaged government, of which he is a chief architect. Currently, hundreds of bills aimed at improving the lives of everyday Americans have passed the House, but he refuses to put them up for vote on the Senate floor. As of this writing, his legendary obstinacy is keeping meaningful stimulus legislation from relieving suffering Kentuckians.
McConnell’s opponent is Amy McGrath, a retired Lieutenant Colonel in the Marine Corps. A pragmatic centrist, she has experience in leadership, delegation and solving problems. While new to politics, she is no stranger to Washington, having served as an advisor and liaison in the halls of Congress and the Pentagon. She has impressive positions on many issues that matter deeply to Kentucky and to mainstream America. Best of all, she has demonstrated a willingness to work hard, to compromise and to listen. If you’ve ever tried to call McConnell’s office, the perpetual busy signal and full voicemail reveal that listening to constituents is beyond his talents. Perhaps his corporate cronies have a direct line.
McConnell has been afforded a staggering 35 years to get things done in Kentucky and has come up short. It’s time for a meaningful change. McGrath has proven throughout her career that she lives in the spirit of service with the heart of a soldier. As a pilot, the United States trusted her with aircraft, strategy and American lives. I trust her with my vote this November.
Bo List
Lexington