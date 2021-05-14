As a Christian with flaws myself, the son of a Southern Baptist minister who died 65 years ago, I don’t understand why 80-82% of white evangelicals voted for Donald Trump in 2016.
Even after four years of a lying, chaotic Trump presidency, a very high percentage of his white evangelical base probably voted for his re-election in 2020. I heard President Trump say, “I am a Christian” on TV, but his actions show he is a Christian in name only.
Evangelical pastors laid hands on President Trump telling him God chose him to be president. I don’t believe God chooses our leaders. We the people pick them via our votes in elections.
These preachers set back the cause of Jesus Christ big-time in misleading their followers. I’ve seen little, if any, evidence of Trump doing justice, loving mercy (kindness), walking humbly with God, loving God with all his heart, mind, soul and loving his neighbors as he loves himself. These standards are very high and cannot be met by narcissists who only care about themselves.
America is fortunate Joe Biden/Kamala Harris defeated Trump in the 2020 presidential election. Trump inciting the infamous insurrection on Capitol Hill Jan. 6 is further proof he was/is totally unfit to be president.
I believe the Biden team offers hope for better days ahead in America.
Paul L. Whiteley Sr.
Louisville
Good paper, but watch words
I have been planning to write a letter to The Daily Independent for some time. The paper has improved greatly the last few years. I enjoy reading all the articles, especially the ones of other countries.
However, I am upset by the four-letter words in articles, and even in Beetle Bailey a few weeks ago.
I can understand if you are quoting someone, but a reporter was not quoting in a front-page article called “Addiction: What is it?” last Saturday.
Perhaps the reporter thinks everyone speaks that way in our modern times, but that is not true. There are thousands of people in our churches in the “Bible Belt,” where we live, who don’t use such language.
In times in the past, the newspaper was used by teachers and students. We must set a better example for them.
Overall, thanks for a good paper.
Helen Prescott
Raceland