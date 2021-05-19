In reply to the “Better days ahead with Biden” letter, I would like to ask Mr. Whiteley Sr. how he could support a president who supports abortion.
I think that the dear Lord would not support this action.
Also, Mr. Biden raised a son who was addicted to drugs and was (an administratively) discharged member of our armed forces who risk their lives every day to keep “we the people” and America safe from our enemies — also a son who (allegedly) received millions of dollars from Russia and China. For all we know Mr. Biden received a kickback from his son’s activities.
I have not heard any reports of President Trump’s children behaving in this way. If President Trump is such a bad person, why has he supported God’s children in Israel and Mr. Biden has not? As far as better days ahead, gas prices are up and the price of lumber is out of sight. The border had 178,000 illegal immigrants in April and only 17,000 under President Trump in April 2020.
How much is this costing the American taxpayers?
Just consider all this in a little more than 100 days; what’s next?
President Trump’s policy of America first is one I fully support. Mr. Whiteley had best think long and hard about his beliefs.
Charles and Jennifer McSorley
Catlettsburg