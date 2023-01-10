On Dec. 31, 2022, more than several Boyd County citizens had not yet paid our motor vehicle and/or property tax bills.
As our cars and trucks streamed into the courthouse parking lot in Catlettsburg, we were met with dark windows, locked doors and a window placed note stating that offices would be closed until Jan. 3, 2023.
Perhaps, like me, others had overspent at Christmas or waited until Jan. 1 checks. Several of us shared our anger. Depositing our payments into outside boxes for payments seemed risky. We all said we had never seen a notice of the office closing on a note. The time of the “gathering” of us at the office was 11:15 a.m.
Could they possibly divide the staff into two-hour shifts or grant an extra day to all who worked on Dec. 31?
Apparently our bills should have read “expiration date Dec. 31, but don’t depend on our office being open.”
Wanda Huffman
Ashland