It is my absolute pleasure to write in support of DJ Rymer for Boyd County Clerk. DJ is a warm and engaging individual who is tirelessly dedicated to serving others while improving our community. In addition, he is highly educated with multiple degrees and certifications, articulate, well-versed in local government issues and effectively utilizes his knowledge.
Leadership, public service and taking on challenges are at his core as evidenced by the many roles and responsibilities he has successfully taken on. To name a few, he is a Catlettsburg volunteer firefighter, a six-year City of Ashland employee currently serving in Community and Economic Development, a Build Ashland Board Member and is heavily involved in writing and managing over $1 million in federal grants.
He is also the administrator of Ashland Repair Affair which had over 150 volunteers, myself included, this past spring showing up to serve their neighbors in need. Our community truly is a better place due to his influence.
Impressively, he is a key member of the team responsible for revamping Ashland’s successful demolition program to help clean up neighborhoods of blighted properties. Also, he helped to facilitate information on the demolition process being shared with the Boyd County Code Enforcement Board. Over 65 blighted structures have been taken down in the city making our area a safer place to live, do business and raise a family.
In conclusion, DJ has a multitude of characteristics that make him a strong candidate for Boyd County Clerk. Along with being hard-working, knowledgeable and efficient, he is thoughtful and kind. He is blessed with an uncommon ability to pull people together and move forward in a positive manner with the public interest at heart.
With full confidence, I will be voting for DJ Rymer on Nov. 8 for Boyd County Clerk.
Suzanne Griffith
Ashland