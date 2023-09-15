It’s that time of year, when attack ads flood our TV screens. With all the hype, it’s hard to know what’s fact and what’s not.
For instance, Daniel Cameron suggests we have an unemployment problem, stating that there are fewer people in Kentucky working today than when Andy Beshear took office as Governor. Is this factual? A quick Google search shows that that Kentucky’s labor force in 2019 was 1,983,577, and in April 2023, that number had increased to 2,046,426.
Furthermore, looking at the number of workers in any given month is not a particularly good measure of our state’s economic health, as those numbers are impacted by the age and transiency of the population. A much more accurate measure is the unemployment rate. It’s true that Kentucky’s unemployment rate in 2020 had risen to 6.6%, up from 4.1% in 2019 — the result of a global pandemic.
How did Beshear respond? Since becoming Governor, Beshear has helped create approximately 47,000 new full-time jobs. In fact, in August 2022, Kentucky ranked No. 1 in the nation in new job growth (U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics) and, as of April 2023, the unemployment rate had dipped to 3.7%. Beshear’s administration has also secured nearly $300 million for high-speed internet and prioritized the expansion of the Mountain Parkway, both essential to rural eastern Kentucky communities seeking economic expansion.
One of Cameron’s priorities is income tax reform. He has promised that he will “be the governor who eliminates the income tax.” The Kentucky Center for Economic Policy notes that the tax cuts recently passed by our state legislature provide no help to an estimated 1.3 million low-income adults, seniors and children, while giving an average annual tax cut of $5,528 to the wealthiest 1%. A reduction of even one percentage point would result in an annual loss of $1.2 billion in revenue. That’s more than the state spends on all of higher education and is half of what we spend on Medicaid.
Eastern Kentucky will be particularly hard-hit by these income tax breaks. Schools in poorer counties rely much more on state funding than those in wealthier districts. (For instance, 88.4% of Wolfe County’s school funding comes from the state compared to 33.5% for Anchorage Independent.) Imagine the resulting devastation to our rural communities if Cameron’s plan for no income tax became reality. It would inevitably necessitate other forms of taxation, such as massively high sales taxes and taxes on additional goods and services.
Kentucky needs a governor who knows how to bring good-paying jobs to Kentucky and who supports public schools and health care, not someone whose policies would cut these vital services and burden working-class folks with more taxes. For me, the choice in November is clear.
Alvin E. Blanton
Catlettsburg