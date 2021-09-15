Most of us could benefit from a more balanced diet rich in fruits and veggies, and according to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans there’s also room in our diets to choose lean beef more often.
Steaks, roasts and ground beef provide high-quality protein, iron, zinc, B vitamins and other essential nutrients that help offset nutrient shortages at every life stage — from young children to older adults.
As a registered dietitian, I’ve seen a lot of people have confirmation bias with content they read claiming red meat is unhealthy. Research has changed and improved over time. According to the USDA there are nearly 40 cuts of lean beef and the American Heart Association says many of those cuts can be part of a heart-healthy diet.
The unique nutrient profile of beef cannot be effectively manufactured in a lab and the flavor people love cannot be replicated. Wholesome eating is not synonymous with boring, dull meals. Life is too short to avoid delicious food that can bring happiness and health. Optimal nutrition is about creating well-balanced meals that you enjoy eating. Pairing fruits and vegetables, whole grains and a protein like lean beef at each meal ensures you’re giving your body proper fuel throughout the day.
I encourage readers to unlearn outdated ways of thinking; it’s freeing.
The evidence-based research supports including beef in healthy diets. I trust the science.
Courtney Ferreira, RD
Louisville