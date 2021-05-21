The commencement ceremony at Southland Bible Institute took place on Saturday, May 15.
Once again, we gathered together in Christian fellowship as a family of God with love and support for our “sister in Christ,” Billie Jean Queen.
We were warmed by her testimony and transparency and love for the Lord and His word. She was known to say, “How can anyone not want to learn more about the Bible?” We do at Southland as some of us have been students for many, many years.
Thank you to our president, Dr. Arnold Adams, and his wife, Phyllis, for making it all possible. Camp Evangel begins soon with many teens looking forward to its opening once again. Then, in August, we “crack” the books. As the world grows more and more secular, our classes — some seminary classes — get harder and harder, making little time for anything else.
But, in between our studies and during classes, we share lots of laughter and Christian fellowship all for His glory. We at Southland are blessed beyond measure.
Kathleen Chamis
Ashland