Ashland, KY (41101)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.