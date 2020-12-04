The so-called “election” seems to have ended with the America haters pulling off the greatest farce in national history. For those of you who think the career politicians you voted for will care about “your interests” once they occupy the White House, I am laughing at you as I write this. You made your bed, now lay in it.
And as for you, Mr. Trump, thank you, sir, at least you tried — 74 million Americans love you.
Carl D. Sutton
Ironton
Cultured meat good for health
I was thrilled to learn cultured meat won regulatory approval in Singapore. This is a global first. For those who don’t know, cultured meat is grown from cells, without killing animals. The United States Congress should support federal funding for development of this revolutionary technology.
While cultured meat will hit the market soon, it will initially be more expensive than its slaughtered counterpart. This can be remedied with government-backed research. Cultured meat will benefit human health, the environment and animal welfare. Our elected representatives should help this nascent industry.
Jon Hochschartner
Granby, Conn.