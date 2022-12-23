I hate to complain about just columns, but do you really think we want to read over half a page of free advertising for McDonald’s in one of the most recent “Appetizing Ashland Area” columns?
For around a year or better, the History Channel has covered McDonald's from start to current in constant reruns. But other competitor chains include Burger King, Arby's, White Castle, Subway and Taco Bell — all with long histories that had their own unique stories. McDonald's wasn't even the first fast food.
Yet the newspaper found nothing wrong with spending over half a page to give them free advertising. There was no logical reason to even bring them up, let alone schmooze about the owner.
I like most reporters and I hate to complain, but this is the third time on her selections of food chains. If TDI wants to continue to be a viable connection to the community they need to stick with local stores and stay away from chains.
Sylvia McClelland-Morrison
Ashland